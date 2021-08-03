Monroeville firefighters limiting interaction with public due to rise in COVID-19 cases

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monroeville Fire Rescue announced on Facebook Tuesday their plans to limit interaction with the public as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb. Emergency responses will not be affected.

“Due to the increase in COVID cases, the Fire Dept is suspending all station tours, public access, public education events, annual inspections, etc to minimize exposure to our firefighters until further notice. We will continue our emergency response as always for our citizens. Stay Safe!!,” the post read Tuesday morning.