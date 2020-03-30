Monroe County School System offering free meals

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Monroe County School System Child Nutrition Program wants to make sure children don’t go hungry while they’re out of school due to the coronavirus threat.

These meals are intended for children 18 years of age or younger. No proof of school enrollment is required.

More info has been listed below:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories