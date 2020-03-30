Monroe County School System offering free meals

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Monroe County School System Child Nutrition Program wants to make sure children don’t go hungry while they’re out of school due to the coronavirus threat.
These meals are intended for children 18 years of age or younger. No proof of school enrollment is required.
More info has been listed below:
