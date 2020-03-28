Monroe County Hospital reports first positive COVID-19 test results

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Monroe County has reported its’ first positive COVID-19 test results.
This is according to a post on the Monroe County Hospital Facebook page.
The post does not go into any specifics such as age, gender, or the condition of those involved, only that they have reported their first confirmed positive COVID-19 test results.
