Moe’s Original BBQ in downtown Mobile closes for COVID-19 cleaning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Moe’s Original BBQ in downtown Mobile is closing for COVID-19 cleaning after an employee was exposed to the virus.

The restaurant stated on Facebook that the employee has not worked or had any contact with any employees at any of the other five locations.

Read the full statement below:

We were just informed that we had an employee exposed to COVID-19. For the safety of our staff and customers, we are closing our downtown location immediately. Please note, this employee has not worked or had any contact with employees at any of our other five locations. During this closure, we are taking precautionary measures to have the restaurant disinfected and our entire staff tested before reopening. Please continue to follow us for updates as we will open as soon as it is safe for everyone. Thank you for your continued support as the health and well-being of our customers and staff is our top priority. Moe’s Original BBQ

