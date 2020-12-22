Vaccines arrive in NW Florida hospitals, nursing homes

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As the Moderna vaccines arrive at hospitals and nursing homes, Escambia County reports Monday the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the summer.

Many are hopeful the vaccine means this will be the beginning of the end to this pandemic.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Annie Quick said.

Quick is one of the first nursing home residents in Florida to get the vaccine along with staff members at Silvercrest in Crestview.

“It’s sad that a lot of families lose their older people, their family,” Silvercrest CNA Rosemarie Lisenbee said. “It’s a sad thing in our country but now that the vaccine is here let’s get together and get it done.”

Vaccines will be given Tuesday at Bay Breeze Senior Living in Gulf Breeze. They will receive their second dose in a few weeks.

The vaccine also arrived at Northwest Florida hospitals for frontline healthcare workers. Ascension Sacred Heart says they’re focusing first on staff in the ER, ICU and COVID-19 units.

Testing continues and the positivity rate has been going up.

“The state average is 9.34 [percent],” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “Escambia County on the 16th was 10.54 then on the 17th, 13.16 then on the 18th, 13.93. So we need to continue to work and try and do all that we can to drive those numbers down.”

There are now 160 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Escambia County which is the highest number seen in months.

With the holidays coming up, local health officials say to keep wearing a mask and keep your distance as much as possible.

