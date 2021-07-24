Mobilians react to Gov. Ivey’s statement: ‘It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated’ amid a rise in cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobilians are reacting to Gov. Ivey’s statement saying, “It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated,” amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Ivey made the statement on Thursday and has since been making national headlines.

The majority of people we spoke with in downtown Mobile agree with Ivey that people need to do their part to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine works, you know it’s 99.9 percent effective, so why not do it? Why take a chance and put other people at risk?” said Paul and Sue, who recently moved to Mobile from Texas.

The risk of getting sick with COVID-19 is relatively low for fully vaccinated people. According to the CDC, about 34 percent of Alabamians are fully vaccinated and the number of COVID-19 cases are surging.

“Do I think it’s a problem that Alabama ranks last in vaccination? Absolutely, I do,” said Mark Minnaert, a longtime Mobile resident.

Over the last 14 days, Alabama has reported more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases. Mobile County has contributed about 2,500 of those new cases.

When asked if it was part of her responsibility to get the situation under control, Ivey said she’s done all she can do to encourage people to get vaccinated but says she can’t force people to take care of themselves.

Some people we spoke with weren’t concerned about the rise in cases.

Although Ivey is continuing to encourage vaccinations, she has not indicated any plans to reimpose a mask mandate in the state.