Mobilians divided over Mardi Gras 2021 season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca is the latest Mardi Gras organization to cancel their parade and ball. The organization made the announcement Saturday morning on their Facebook page.

This comes a day after Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the city would be suspending issuing parade permits for next year’s Carnival season until further notice.

This week, doctors from across Alabama said they believe it would be a bad idea for Mobile to have Mardi Gras parades next year, as the coronavirus case numbers continue to rise across the state.

As of right now, 13 parading organizations in Mobile have said they won’t be rolling through the City of Mobile in 2021.

“I think it’s probably the smart decision this year,” said Lauren Ascher.

“With no Mardi Gras, they’re going to lose lots of money, because people come to Mobile and they spend a lot of money downtown,” said Paula Hanks.

The last time parades didn’t roll through the city in recent history was during WWII. Mardi Gras parades were cancelled for four years.

The mayor is still hopeful there will be a celebration in the home of the Original Mardi Gras next year. In a statement released Friday, he wrote they are open to revisiting the idea of issuing parade permits if the situation with the coronavirus pandemic changes. The statement reads in part: “While our celebration may look different next year, we are the birthplace of Mardi Gras, and I believe we are creative enough to observe this important tradition while also protecting the health and safety of Mobilians and the frontline healthcare workers that serve our community.”

Some Mobilians hope the parades will still roll.

“I think they should be able to have functions if they want to have functions. They just need to be prepared and stay a few feet away from everybody,” said Hanks.

Others, say it is best to take next year off.

“We wanted to take them to parades, but we also understand and we have to do what’s best for the greater good. We’re willing to wait another year,” said Ascher.

