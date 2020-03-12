Mobile’s mayor addresses coronavirus concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson addressed concerns over coronavirus during a media availability on Thursday. As of Thursday evening, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Stimpson says he and his administration are in constant contact with health officials are being careful not to overreact. For now, the city is not canceling anything. Stimpson says he will continue to monitor and assess the situation.

You can watch Stimpson’s full statement in the video above.

