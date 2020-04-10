Mobile woman raising money to help feed hospital workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One woman has raised thousands of dollars to help feed the frontline workers at hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mary Katherine Zarzour Williams has been collecting donations and buying meals to provide them to hospital workers. Williams writes on her GoFundMe page, she was inspired by one of her friends in Charlotte, North Carolina, who led a similar community fundraiser.

Her GoFundMe page has already raised more than $23,000.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson highlighted her efforts in his nightly e-mail to the city.

LATEST STORIES: