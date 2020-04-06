Mobile woman finishes her “Quarantine Chronicles”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman in Mobile makes it through her own mandatory quarantine and offers hope to other people going through it too. For the first time in about three weeks, Amber Guy, finally got some good news. After nine days of waiting, her COVID-19 test came back negative.

“Some people are completely asymptomatic, so it’s just important to listen to your body, pay attention, see if you’re not feeling right, call your doctor and they can talk to you and figure out if you need to go to the hospital,” said Amber Guy via Zoom video chat from her home. We’ve talked to her before over the years as the former spokesman for Mobile County Public Libraries. For her, this started on March 17th when she opted to self isolate because tests said she may have an auto-immune disease putting her at high risk. Days later she developed symptoms and got a swab test for COVID-19. That started the clock on a mandatory quarantine while she waited more than a week for results. She posted her progress online calling it her “Quarantine Chronicles” keeping up with work and family while away.

“They don’t care how you look, take a few minutes and appreciate the people you love and you get to see that so much more when you are self-isolating,” said Guy. She says she will keep self-isolating and urges others to limit contact as much as they can. “We want this to feel like we all overreacted whenever it’s all done because that means it wasn’t as bad as it could have been we did our jobs by self-isolating.”

