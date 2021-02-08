Mobile woman, 96, gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health is now vaccinating about a thousand people a day, one of those people getting a vaccine Monday was a 96-year-old woman.

She got her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning, which is also her second-ever shot in her life.

“I’ve been in my house since March the 22nd,” said Earline Dembo.

Dembo has been taking all of the precautions since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“The only place I go, they take me to the store once a month and they take me to the bank so I can get some money for some food,” said Dembo.

She’s lived a healthy life. “I don’t hardly be sick, I don’t hardly have a cold. The only time I’ve stayed in a hospital overnight is to deliver three boys,” she explained.

And now, she has one more protection with her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Her son, Edward, encouraged her to get the vaccine.

“He said ‘momma you need to go, you’re 96 years old and you need to go,'” she said.

Her son has driven her in the back seat of his truck both times to get her first ever vaccine.

“We have a large, close family. We’re always together. This has really just broken up the family, and I’m looking for as much as she is getting the family back together,” said Edward Dembo.

She now wears her bandage like a badge of honor. She says the shot itself didn’t hurt, but she is a little nervous about any potential side effects. She says she spoke with a nurse practitioner at the drive-through vaccine clinic before she got the shot, and had a lot of her questions answered. She says she’s been listening to the advice from doctors, but especially Dr. Fauci. “You listen to the doctors, I don’t listen to people, they don’t know more than I do,” said Dembo.

The vaccine brings some relief to her family and her.

“It just makes me feel good that this is over and done and this is over. I hope others will do it and be successful,” she said.

Dembo’s son says he still is encouraging her to wear a mask and take other precautions despite getting the vaccine. “Because everybody is not following your rules. And everything is going to be fine,” said Edward.

USA Health’s vaccination site at the Civic Center in downtown Mobile is open five days a week, you can register through the hospital here.