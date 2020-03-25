Mobile Walgreens was closed for cleaning because of suspected coronavirus case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with Walgreens tells WKRG News 5 a Mobile location was closed for cleaning while an employee is being evaluated for possible coronavirus.

In a statement emailed to News 5, Walgreens says the team member works at the location at 1731 Spring Hill. Walgreens says the person has not been in the store since March 21st, “in accordance with our established protocols, CDC guidance and out of an abundance of caution, the store temporarily closed for cleaning in order to disinfect the premises and is now open. We have contacted impacted individuals who may be at risk and they are self-quarantined.”

Walgreens says the store is now re-open and has contacted anyone else who may have been impacted, “we are committed to providing a safe environment for our customers and team members.”

HERE’S THE FULL UNEDITED STATEMENT:

We are committed to providing a safe environment for our customers and team members. We were notified on March 23 that a team member who works at 1731 Spring Hill Ave. is being evaluated for COVID-19. The individual has not been in the store since March 21. In accordance with our established protocols, CDC guidance and out of an abundance of caution, the store temporarily closed for cleaning in order to disinfect the premises and is now open. We have contacted impacted individuals who may be at risk and they are self-quarantined.

