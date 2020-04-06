Mobile tech company offers free telehealth services for healthcare providers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Technology company CPSI, headquartered in Mobile, is providing free services to health care providers around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. CPSI is offering its “Talk With Your Doc” telehealth portal for free to doctors, clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare providers for the rest of 2020.

“It’s the right thing to do for the fact that this will save lives in our communities,” said Dr. Bill Hayes, CPSI’s Chief Medical Officer.

“Talk With Your Doc” allows patients to video chat with their healthcare providers. It’s set up as a portal, so patients can also share health records and vital signs with their doctors. Dr. Hayes said telehealth provides benefits for patients and doctors alike during the COVID-19 pandemic. When it comes to the virus, patients can be screened for COVID-19 without coming into a clinic.

But there are also a lot of other patients who need to regularly see their doctors for other conditions. “Those patients can actaully be treated through telehealth visits without having to come to a healthcare facility and possibly be exposed to another codition such as COVID-19,” said Dr. Hayes.

Jennifer Bowers just finished treatment for stage 3 melanoma, during which she developed an autoimmune disorder. She needs screening, but as a nurse herself, she knows how dangerous that could be.

“What’s the real fear for me is that I can’t go in for routine screening. Because I’m so immunocompromised, I know what will happen if I come into contact with coronavirus,” said Bowers.

She is now using “Talk With Your Doc” for her appointments. “For patients like me who really need a significant amount of followup with multiple physicians, I need a way to be able to do that and it’s my lifeline,” said Bowers.

The cost of licensing for “Talk With Your Doc” could range from $10,000-$30,000 per year for smaller medical clinics and practices. It could cost millions of dollars a year for larger hospital systems. CPSI is waiving those fees for the remainder of 2020.

Any healthcare provider interested in acquiring the “Talk With Your Doc” telehealth portal should contact CPSI.

