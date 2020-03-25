Mobile teacher has musical message for kids stuck home during coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teacher has a musical message to her students while they are stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis. Frinzetta Boman, is a teacher at Leinkauf Elementary in Mobile.

She sent us the video of her singing to the tune of “The Way You do the Things You Do” by the temptations. The video encourages students to stick to their studies, even while they’re not able to go to class. You can watch the full video above.

