Mobile state Senator calls for delay in legislature return amid COVID concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In more than a week the Alabama legislature is set to get back to work. At least one member of the gulf coast delegation wants the delay to continue amid concerns over COVID-19.

State Senator Vivian Davis Figures sent a letter to Senate President Del Marsh saying she’s disappointed the legislature will return on May 4th. In the letter Figures says there is no way to maintain social distance in the cramped buildings of the legislature, many in the legislature don’t feel safe staying in hotels during the pandemic. Figures also points out that many in the legislature are over 60 years old putting them at higher risk if they contract the virus. She argues the budgets could be passed in September when they have a more realistic idea of spending patterns in the pandemic.

Figures letter says the legislature should meet briefly this Tuesday and adjourn. Then they could have a special session in September.

You can read the letter below