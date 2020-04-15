Mobile sisters in NYC Ballet make the most of COVID-19 cancellation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Olivia and Mary Thomas MacKinnon started dancing when they were little girls. They still perform together as members of the New York City Ballet.

Their days in New York City are usually long. They typically spend 10-12 hours a day rehearsing and performing, but the pandemic has put a stop to that. The New York City Ballet had to cancel its spring season.

“It’s definitely been a change, but also benefiting in a lot of ways,” said Mary Thomas, who is home in Mobile spending her rare free time with family. She is thankful for her home community who is helping while she is here. “The community has been so sweet towards me and have opened their home gyms for me so I can workout and still stay safe.”

Olivia is in Florida. She’s passing the time offering private virtual lessons for young dancers. The money she is raising will go to several charities offering assistance during the pandemic. “It’s something that means a lot to me and I hope that I can help in some way,” said Olivia.

Young dancers can arrange private lessons with Olivia by connecting with her on Instagram. She can also be reached by email at oliviakmackinnon@gmail.com.

The New York City Ballet company shipped Marley flooring to its members so they can practice at home. Olivia and Mary Thomas are using the special flooring to practice, so they can remain in shape as they wait to resume rehearsals. At this point it’s uncertain when that will be.

“I’m hoping we get back to dancing as soon as possible,” said Mary Thomas.

In the meantime, the sisters are trying to make the most of their time off.

