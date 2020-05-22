Mobile Saenger Theatre moving towards reopening after amended Safer at Home order

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saenger Theatre in Downtown Mobile is making preparations to reopen their doors.

The theatre has been closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced an amended “Safer at Home” order, which allows entertainment venues to open their doors again starting May 22nd at 5 p.m.

They have already been implementing new safety measures and with the announcement from the governor, they will be able to put additional measures into effect to make certain they are able to meet and exceed guidelines.

