Mobile residents respond to mayor’s comments on Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County declared a state of emergency on Monday, but the cities of Mobile and Prichard did not.

People who spoke to News 5 in Downtown Mobile said they’re not worried about the virus. Similar to Mayor Stimpson’s comments, they said they’re worried about the social impact it’s having.

Madison Cookston lives in Mobile and works at Noble South as well as Oakwood Center for Living, a nursing home in Baldwin County. Speaking of crowds in Downtown Mobile, she said, “Things have definitely been a little bit quieter, you know. Especially working down here I’ve definitely seen, the restaurants are definitely seeing an impact and stuff like that.”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson addressing the lack of people out and about during a press conference Monday afternoon. He’s encouraging people to shop local helping keep local businesses going.

Mayor Stimpson said, “There are guidelines being issued across the country to do things such as put tables between tables so that you do, that you force the social distancing that you would not typically have in a restaurant.”

Mayor Stimpson said he has not been tested, and to his knowledge no one on the City’s staff has yet either. He said, “There have been people doing international travel coming in and out of the city. you have to assume that the coronavirus in some form or fashion, or you could assume, that it’s been here for some period of time, but because there’s no testing, nobody knew it.”

Mayor Stimpson believes the spike in cases is due to lack of testing, and encourages people to not be afraid when Mobile gets its first positive case of COVID-19. He said, “Don’t let the graphs make you think that because it ramped up so rapidly in a short period of time that you’re going to continue to see that same trend on the graph.”

One of the precautions we’ve heard quite a bit about is checking for fever. At Prichard’s meeting on Monday afternoon, everyone entering the building was required to get their temperature checked. Temperatures were not checked at Mobile’s meeting.

