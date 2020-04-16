Mobile Regional Airport granted 15 Million Dollars under CARES Act

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – If you happen to go to the Mobile Regional Airport odds are it will be empty. They’ve seen a 91% reduction in passengers due to COVID-19. Employees express their gratitude for still being able to show up for work everyday.

President Donald Trump signed The Cares Act on March 27th. The Mobile Airport Authority will receive more than 15 million dollars in grant funding. News 5 Colleen peterson went to the Mobile Regional Airport and spoke with Amanda Faust, Custodial supervisor, to see how operations are going.

“I’m very grateful to have a job and helping the essential employees get from place to place,” Amanda Faust.

Congress passed the CARES act, or the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, to help supplement salaries and keep people employed at a time when most Americans aren’t flying.

“The Airport has seen a huge reduction. Flight count has went down about 91% but it has picked up a few percentages over the next few weeks,” Amanda said.

It might be a while before operations go back to normal but they are doing everything they can to keep the Mobile Region Airport running and sanitary.

“We have been working close with the CDC and FAA regulations on cleaning. We have been sanitizing, disinfecting making sure the employees have face masks and gloves,” Amanda explained. “We sanitize and disinfect anything from door handles, railings, desks, chairs – whatever could be touched.”

LATEST STORIES: