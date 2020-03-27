Mobile printing shop uses equipment to produce face shields for hospitals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Calagaz Printing in Mobile usually prints menus for restaurants or t-shirts, but they’ve recently changed their business model. The print shop has figured out a way to use their equipment to produce face shields for medical staff.

Within the last week staff at Calagaz have produced a prototype, met with officials from local hospitals, and have now begun producing masks in bulk. Calagaz can produce anywhere between 5,000 and 10,000 masks per day. They’ve taken large orders already from USA Health, Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, and Springhill Medical Center.

“It really gives us a good feeling because our employees are doing something for the community,” said owner Joe Calagaz. “The community obviously has a need and frankly we didn’t know how big a need, but we’re getting that feel now.”

Calagaz is challenging other print shops to step up and do the same to help fill a need in their communities.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: