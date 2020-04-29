Mobile print shop produces 163,000 face shields for healthcare workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been one month since Calagaz Printing workers went from using their equipment to print menus for restaurants to producing face shields for healthcare workers.

When they began, workers were assembling face shields for hospitals in the Mobile area, but the demand for the protective equipment was high around the country. In four weeks Calagaz Printing has produced and shipped 163,000 face shields to facilities in 16 different states.

“Alabama is our leading state that we’ve shipped the majority of these to. It still blows our mind. More than anything we’re humbled to be in this position and we still have the ability to support about another 90,000,” said Michael Cuesta, Calagaz Printing’s Director of Sales.

The demand was much higher a month ago than it is now and that has allowed Calagaz Printing to return to some of their normal services like printing menus.

“Right now we have the capacity to do both because as we’ve tapered down with shields, we’ve caught back up with menu printing,” said Cuesta. “We’re honored to have helped the healthcare workers at the beginning of this month and now shifted into another much needed industry, the restaurant industry, and supporting it as well.”

Calagaz Printing will continue to help in whatever way they can even as they shift back to their regular services. They have face shields ready to ship and are continuing to take orders and produce shields for whatever healthcare facility needs them. Orders can be placed at https://cp-shields.com/.

LATEST STORIES: