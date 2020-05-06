Mobile Police Chief calls rise in accidental shootings “significant”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told News 5 the department has gone to about four accidental shootings in the last week alone.

Mobile Police reports at least three accidental gunshot victims went to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Chief Battiste worries the next accident could end worse. He said, “It is not an uncommon occurrence for people to have accidents with firearms and someone to lose their life.”

On April 29th, officers reported a man accidentally shot himself in the leg while handling a gun. Later that same day, police reported a man accidentally shot himself when attempting to place his gun underneath the driver seat of his car. On the next day, April 30th, officers found a man with a bleeding hand on his front porch who they reported accidentally shot himself.

Chief Battiste said, “We thought that was pretty significant over a short period of time.”

The chief thinks the increase is due to a lack of awareness. He said, “Don’t just go out and buy one, take a class on how to properly handle a firearm.”

Most new guns come with a manual. Chief Battiste has some easy rules for gun owners that are the same ones he tells his officers. He said, “It is my responsibility to keep myself and everyone else around me safe, handle every firearm as if it is loaded, keep your fingers off the trigger and outside the trigger guard unless you intend to shoot, keep your firearm pointed in a safe direction, never at a person unless justified, and make sure the target and the surrounding area, and what is beyond the target are safe.”

