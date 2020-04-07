Mobile Museum of Art to temporarily close due to coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to Governor Kay Ivey’s Stay-at-Home order, the Mobile Museum of Art will remain closed until further notice.
The Museum is in the process of updating its Museum Online School, where patrons can enjoy virtual gallery tours, artist interviews from past exhibitions, lesson plans for art at home with your families, and more ways to stay “creatively connected.”
