Mobile Metro medical assistant dies after testing positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile Metro jail medical assistant has died after almost a week in the ICU after testing positive for COVID-19.

Casadear “Ceda” Williams worked at Mobile Metro Jail for more than ten years before her passing. She was 58-years-old, her 59th birthday is this Saturday. We spoke with Metro warden Trey Oliver about this passing and he says they are heartbroken.

Here is the statement Warden Oliver sent to News 5 about Ceda’s passing:

“We are heartbroken to announce the death of long time Medical Assistant Casadear “Ceda” Williams. She fought gracefully for almost a week in ICU after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ceda leaves behind a special needs son, a daughter and a grand child. She had worked at Metro Jail for ten years and was admired and adored by all her co-workers both on the Medical and Corrections side.When people work so close together in confined spaces, crowded and under challenging difficult conditions, they become family. Ceda was a dear member of our Metro Jail Family who will be remembered as always upbeat, positive and a little sassy when inmates became difficult. Our hearts hurt.”

Last week, 33 inmates and approximately 30 employees reportedly tested positive, according to Warden Trey Oliver.

