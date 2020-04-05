Mobile metro jail protocol for inmate release with coronavirus outbreak

Mobile,Al (WKRG)- Mobile metro jail in the past few weeks has been in the works of releasing certain inmates with coronavirus in mind, but they do have a laid out protocol.

We had a viewer reach out to us in regards to what is being done if and when an inmate is released, to make sure they aren’t endangering their family or the public with the virus. That viewer said a family member was released early, but they had no prior knowledge. We reached out to get the answers on what this protocol is and here is what they released to us:

The protocol for inmates exiting are the following;

1. If they are released and they are symptomatic, then they are told to “isolate” after release. We inform the inmate of that, not the family. The same way we do not inform the family that they have been arrested and placed in jail, or if they get sick while in jail, etc.

2. If they were already symptomatic, they would have been in isolation, and waiting on testing, therefore they would not have been able to attend hearing, etc.

They also say no one who has been released has been confirmed to have COVID-19. They also mentioned that if an inmate is getting released it is their responsibility to inform their family and friends.

As we have previously reported, Mobile metro is working to release inmates who are 65 and older, non-violent offenders and those who would be more susceptible to contract the virus. But is is being done a case by case basis.