MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Concerns over crowds and the Coronavirus are forcing more veterans organizations to keep their events small and virtual. According to an event post from the South Alabama Veterans Council:
“Per current VA guidance, any gathering at a National Cemetery is limited to 10 persons due to COVID19. Therefore, we will be unable to conduct our normal Memorial Day Ceremony.
However, we are planning a truncated ceremony to still honor and remember our passed away heroes. We also hope to live stream and record it for those who wish to join us remotely. Due to personnel limitations, we will sadly dispense with a color guard and rifle squad.”
LATEST STORIES
- Mobile Memorial Day Ceremony to be live-streamed
- Quiet start to your Memorial Day, Thunderstorms possible this afternoon
- 1st deadlines for laid-off workers to get health insurance
- Alabama jobless rate jumps to 12.9% because of pandemic
- Warm and muggy tonight, afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow