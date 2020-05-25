Mobile Memorial Day Ceremony to be live-streamed

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Concerns over crowds and the Coronavirus are forcing more veterans organizations to keep their events small and virtual. According to an event post from the South Alabama Veterans Council:

“Per current VA guidance, any gathering at a National Cemetery is limited to 10 persons due to COVID19. Therefore, we will be unable to conduct our normal Memorial Day Ceremony.
However, we are planning a truncated ceremony to still honor and remember our passed away heroes. We also hope to live stream and record it for those who wish to join us remotely. Due to personnel limitations, we will sadly dispense with a color guard and rifle squad.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories