Mobile mayor updates Coronavirus testing and takes steps toward enforcing social distancing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

Mayor Sandy Stimpson joined together with the Mobile County Health Department for a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. On top of testing, the mayor also talked about new measures to enforce social distancing.

Mayor Stimpson said, “We decided the best thing to do would be to take the hoops down until another point in time, and that’s just kind of the things that we’ll have to do in response to behavior that’s not in accordance with what the CDC is saying.”

As of Wednesday night, the set time for the park to reopen is April 6. Closed parks are not the only announcement mobile’s mayor made on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Stimpson said, “Today is the first time you’ve heard about the Hillcrest site.” He said the City is partnering with Infirmary Health, a medical provider that currently has testing going on. The mayor says the City will not be testing, only supplying support.

Mayor Stimpson said, “We are waiting to hear from the University hospital as to how we can help them the most. Whether it’s to use the site at the grounds or at Ladd stadium or to go to another location of their choosing somewhat like the infirmary has done.”

