Mobile mayor stresses keeping business going during COVID-19 crisis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is stressing the importance of keeping business going during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Stimpson talked about keeping the functions of the city going.

“It’s very easy for the government to create a situation to shut down a business, but the government cannot start a business back up,” Stimpson said.

Stimpson said he wants to make sure Mobile citizens stay healthy, but he said that part of their health is also their employment.

“As we fight to make sure people stay healthy, part of their health is employment,” Stimpson said.

Stimpson said the decisions the city is making are “not being made in a vacuum” and the city must continue to function.

“(People) may be better walking around the block than sitting around and watching TV all day long,” Stimpson said.

