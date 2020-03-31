Mobile Mayor Stimpson to issue executive order to reduce public building occupancy to 40 percent

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will issue an executive order to reduce public buildings’ occupancies to 40 percent of what it is now.
The order will go into effect at 7 a.m., Thursday, April 2.
Stimpson said this order is aimed at “big box stores” and is to enforce social distancing.
Stimpson said for example, if a building has a maximum occupancy of 500 people, only 200 people will be allowed inside at once.
