Mobile Mayor Stimpson to issue executive order to reduce public building occupancy to 40 percent

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will issue an executive order to reduce public buildings’ occupancies to 40 percent of what it is now.

The order will go into effect at 7 a.m., Thursday, April 2.

Stimpson said this order is aimed at “big box stores” and is to enforce social distancing.

Stimpson said for example, if a building has a maximum occupancy of 500 people, only 200 people will be allowed inside at once.

