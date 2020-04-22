Mobile mayor says testing key to reopening city

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Tuesday, the stay at home order will remain in effect through April. Exactly when the state could reopen is unclear. One key issue that’s holding her back, COVID-19 testing.

On Wednesday, governor will hear recommendations from Alabama’s members of congress on how the state could slowly reopen.

Getting businesses back up and running was also the focus of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s daily press conference.

While the focus is on getting back to work, in his office on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Stimpson spoke about how we’re going to get there, and his answer is testing.

Mayor Stimpson said, “All of that is part of determining who is safe to go back and work.”

The mayor said we can all expect to be tested for COVID-19 at some point, in some fashion whether it be a rapid serum test, or a PCR nasal swab test. But one point he made clear, he wants businesses to be ready to go when they get the green light to open. He said, “We will come up with a testing regimen that will determine who do we test and when do we test them so that you as the public will feel comfortable about reengaging with your dentist possibly, reengaging with your beautician, or the barber.”

The mayor showing hope for businesses opening up soon citing the President’s phased opening which is based on a decline on cases over a period of time. Mayor Stimpson said, “14 consecutive days based on a set of numbers that I’m looking at that we’re almost there.”

Data from the Mobile County Health Department shows the gradual decline, but Doctor Rendi Murphree warns, people need to continue using distancing measures so cases do not rebound, especially in places like apartment complexes. She said, “Staying home means staying confined to your unit, or your apartment, not going into congregate settings like the break room, or the gym, or the laundry room.”

