Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says we need to keep cities open

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a press conference Monday afternoon, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said we need to keep cities open.

“We can’t let the health crisis become an economic crisis any more than what it is,” Stimpson said.

Stimpson encouraged people to do business with city hall online or by telephone.

When asked if he would consider shutting down the city, Stimpson said he would only shut down the city if he was directed to by Gov. Kay Ivey.

“If the governor told us to close down, I would follow the governor’s order,” Stimpson said.

