Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says we need to keep cities open

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a press conference Monday afternoon, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said we need to keep cities open.
“We can’t let the health crisis become an economic crisis any more than what it is,” Stimpson said.
Stimpson encouraged people to do business with city hall online or by telephone.
When asked if he would consider shutting down the city, Stimpson said he would only shut down the city if he was directed to by Gov. Kay Ivey.
“If the governor told us to close down, I would follow the governor’s order,” Stimpson said.
LATEST STORIES
- US Olympian Kate Nye weighs in on virus impacts
- 2-year-old boy among those positive for coronavirus in Northwest Florida
- Mobile County Commission amends infectious disease/pandemic policy, declares county to be at Level II
- Senate struggles to agree on $2 trillion spending deal
- Nursing student collecting donations for at-risk families