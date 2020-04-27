MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson posted a video update on Facebook Monday afternoon as an update for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch the full video above, or click here to visit the City of Mobile Facebook page.
LATEST STORIES:
- 21-year-old man facing life threatening injuries after mistakenly shot in Michigan by coyote hunter
- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gives COVID-19 update for April 27
- Pres. Trump plans Monday Rose Garden press conference
- After her husband died from coronavirus, she found an emotional goodbye note on his phone
- ADOL Has Disbursed $372 Million in Unemployment Benefits; Payments Represent 64% of Claims Paid