Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gives COVID-19 update for April 27

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson posted a video update on Facebook Monday afternoon as an update for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the full video above, or click here to visit the City of Mobile Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories