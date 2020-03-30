Mobile mayor: Police will begin enforcing social distancing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Monday that the city is developing a plan to have police enforce social distancing.

Stimpson says the city is getting reports of large gatherings in the city of 20 or 30 people. Social distancing guidelines call for no groups larger than ten. Stimpson says if police come upon a large group they will ask them to disperse. He implied there would be consequences if they did not. He did not say what those consequences were. “We don’t want a lot of people gathering, no more than ten. Please help us do that,” Stimpson said, “and if you don’t feel comfortable calling them out let us know and we’ll see what we can do about that.”

The mayor went on to say that too many people are visiting stores that remain open at the same time. He says the city is working with businesses to come up with limits that will be based on the capacity of each business. Stimpson says the plan should be together in the next 48 hours.

