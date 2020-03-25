Mobile mayor hopes to have 1,000 COVID-19 test kits by end of the week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile mayor, Sandy Stimpson, has said he hopes to have 1,000 COVID-19 test kits by the end of this week, and 10,000 tests by April 1st.

This comes a week after the city set up two testing sites, one at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and one at the Grounds in West Mobile, in preparation for when tests are available. The city says it’s a proactive measure to help with the anticipated influx of testing.

The mayor announced his hopes in his nightly e-mail message to residents. He says his office is pushing as hard as possible to secure more test kits. He wrote: “We are not waiting on the federal government or anyone else to provide them to us. We are taking action on your behalf. 
My team is working around the clock to identify sources and bring more test kits to Mobile.  We hope to have 1,000 more by the end of this week, and possibly another 10,000 by April 1.”

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories