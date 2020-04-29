Mobile Mayor gives COVID-19 update for April 29

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson posted a video update to Facebook Wednesday on the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the Safer-At-Home order starting Thursday at 5 p.m., Mayor Stimpson talked about the city’s plan to reopen some businesses previously deemed ‘non-essential’.
