Mobile man known for Mardi Gras Minute on local radio dies from COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mask says that Rennie Brabner, known for his “Mardi Gras Minute” that aired on FM Talk 106.5, has died from symptoms related to COVID-19. Mobile Mask posted the news on their Facebook page saying he died Wednesday, “Rennie was a longtime member of a large non-parading organization, and he authored and delivered the “Mardi Gras Minute” on FM Talk. Rennie had been in local media for decades.”

Mobile Mask says they learned the news from the neighborhood association where Rennie lived and was also very active. Here is the full post:

FM Talk 106.5 also posted about his death, but did not confirm it was COVID-19 related.

His family has also created a benefit in his name, asking that people make donations to the Bridge Program at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in his honor.

Mobile County reported its 9th COVID-19 related death Thursday.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/653531791886354/2697357243826052/

LATEST HEADLINES: