Mobile man has surplus of N-95 masks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — La’Ron Andrews acquired a large order of N-95 masks during a time many healthcare providers can’t get their hands on them. “I was just trying to be a responsible husband, a responsible son, a responsible dad. I used my resources the best I could to get us what we need”, said Andrews.

He took action about two weeks ago when he learned his mother, a registered nurse at a Mobile hospital was having to re-use masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. “My mom had a positive patient that she was having to care for and she would worry. I mean, she had a lot of anxiety behind it and I was just trying to scramble to do what I could because, you know. I don’t want to lose my mom. I don’t want her to get sick.”

So, Andrews, a small business owner, reached out to contacts overseas and found a supplier of masks and hand sanitizer, but he had to make a minimum purchase.

“The shipment cost almost $15,000. I didn’t want to pay that much, but I didn’t have a choice. I wanted to just order maybe 50 masks just for me and my family and just give the rest to my mom and they wouldn’t allow that.”

Andrews has been selling his surplus on Facebook. Critics have accused him of trying to profit from a pandemic and say he should donate what he’s not using to local healthcare providers. “I cannot financially afford to donate masks, or essential PPE to the city. I wish that I could. If I could, I would, but I just can’t afford to.”

Andrews says he has donated some masks to single mothers. He sells the masks individually for $5 or 2.50 each for an order of 30 and says he’s not making a profit. He’s trying to get his money back on the bulk order.

“I want to help, but I don’t think help always has to be free. I think me helping is me making it available.”

He doesn’t know why local hospitals haven’t been able to supply all employees with the disposable masks and he’s willing to help the city or hospitals by selling them masks or sharing his overseas contacts.

Andrews says the best way to contact him is by messaging him https://www.facebook.com/sandrews2.

LATEST STORIES