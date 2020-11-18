Mobile makes plans for Mardi Gras 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of New Orleans posted on their city website no parades will be allowed to roll in the city during Mardi Gras 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Because of that news, many are wondering what the plan is in Mobile, and if this will change any current plans.

As of right now, the city of Mobile is accepting parading permits for Mardi Gras Organizations.

“We’ve had parading organizations call us and ask what are the rules? what are the rules? Well. The virus is changing,” said Dr. Bert Eichold, Mobile County Health Officer.

Many questions still remain as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“While there might be some COVID fatigue, COVID itself has not been fatigued itself,” said Levon Manzie, the Mobile City Council President.

Doctors and city leaders discussed Mardi Gras at length during the city council’s regular meeting, and what it could look like next year.

“We want to be a resource to you and the mayor’s office as these hard decisions have to be made,” said Dr. Eichold.

The mayor sent out a memo to parading organizations late last week, with some information if they choose to parade. The memo states each float could have up to nine people on each side, per level, as long as they all are wearing face coverings. The city is also accepting parade permits, but not collecting the fees until five days before they roll.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson says he met with about 15 parading societies to get their input and concerns. “The whole conversation was to make sure everyone understood they were taking a risk as we planned Mardi Gras parades,” Stimpson said during the council meeting. He continued, “some Mardi Gras associations wanted to go ahead with the plans.”

With the news from New Orleans not permitting parades there next year, doctors here in Mobile say it is crucial to talk with the leaders there about that decision. As well as amongst leaders in Mobile.

“They have the most experience with COVID-19 and Mardi Gras than any other city in the world. If their city leaders have made that decision, I think that’s something we need to have a discussion about and learn from the experience of others. Does one shoe fit all? No,” said Dr. Eichold.

The Medical Society of Mobile County has also written a letter to the mayor, encouraging him to form a Carnival Advisory Council with medical health professionals to help safely plan Mardi Gras events.

Mayor Stimpson says the city’s position will be to follow the guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Mobile County Health Department.

