Mobile, Jefferson County close in death toll as Alabama COVID-19 cases continually increase

Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After reviewing the Alabama Department of Health’s dashboard, Mobile and Jefferson County are close in death tolls with Mobile reportedly at 23 and Jefferson at 24.

According to ADPH, Alabama has a total of 4,530 COVID-19 cases and a reported death toll of 144.

For a more detailed breakdown of all Alabama counties visit this link.

