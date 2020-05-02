Mobile Flea Market reopens this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s another place opening this weekend amid a gradual relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in Alabama. The Mobile Flea Market resumes operations today. According to posts on Facebook and their website they reopen starting at 9 Saturday morning.

They wrote on Facebook “we will be following and enforcing social distancing guidelines, we encourage all shoppers to wear a mask while shopping.” Some commenting on Flea Market posts have expressed concerns this is not safe during the pandemic. The Flea Market responded saying safety remains their top priority and they are following strict cleaning procedures.