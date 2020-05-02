Mobile Flea Market reopens this weekend

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s another place opening this weekend amid a gradual relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in Alabama. The Mobile Flea Market resumes operations today. According to posts on Facebook and their website they reopen starting at 9 Saturday morning.

They wrote on Facebook “we will be following and enforcing social distancing guidelines, we encourage all shoppers to wear a mask while shopping.” Some commenting on Flea Market posts have expressed concerns this is not safe during the pandemic. The Flea Market responded saying safety remains their top priority and they are following strict cleaning procedures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories