Mobile family worries unemployment money could come too late

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As stay at home orders continue and businesses remain shut, unemployment claims continue piling up.

More than 106,000 Alabamians filed for unemployment last week. Most were due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mobile County has more than 9,000 claims.

Deangelo Wiley said he was laid off about a month ago due to the Coronavirus outbreak. He’s been applying for unemployment the whole time, but he’s worried about running out of money for his family before relief arrives.

Wiley said, “This the whole biggest thing is the money thing. Food is fixing to dry up and then what? What’s the next step? We need help.”

Wiley said money he could have earned at his job could have helped his kids. Instead, there’s no money coming in and the family is worried about basic items. Wiley said, “Now I am not able to put my kids on a computer because I don’t have the money to go out and buy them laptops or devices so they can do their homework.”

This comes as the rest of the country experiences high unemployment as well. The United States Department of Labor reports 6.6-million unemployment claims last week. It reports nearly 17-million jobs lost in the last three weeks.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson thinks the backup for people filing is due to this surge overwhelming unemployment offices. He said, “I know that they recognize that they need to do better than what they’re doing, but it’s a matter of getting personnel trained and getting the equipment to do it, so I don’t have a good read on that.”

For now, the Wiley family just hopes help arrives soon. Wiley’s wife said, “By the time it gets here, we would have already spent reserves trying to survive.”

