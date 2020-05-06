Mobile County driver license offices to reopen Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nick Matranga, Mobile County License Commissioner, says all five Mobile County license offices will reopen for normal business hours on Thursday. Those hours are 7 AM to 5 PM on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. This is for license renewals only. The offices have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matranga tells WKRG News 5 that he will require residents to bring and wear masks (face coverings) and social distancing will be enforced in the lobby. No appointment is necessary. In addition, late fees from March – May have been extended to June 19th.

