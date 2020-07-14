Mobile County voters head to the polls amid coronavirus pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tuesday marks the first time voters in Alabama have headed to the polls since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Elections officials warned there would be changes and potentially long lines to allow for social distancing and cleaning to be achieved.

“It’s important for individuals to get out and vote, it’s equally important for them to be safe,” said Mary Hamilton, who voted Tuesday.

As voters lined up in Mobile County before the polls opened at 7:00 Tuesday morning, the lines looked a little different than in the past. Many voters donned masks as they stood in line, six feet apart, to cast their ballots.

“At first I was a little bit apprehensive but after getting on the inside and the method that they’re actually using there was pretty safe,” said Hamilton.

The Mobile County Elections Office implemented several changes for this primary runoff election to keep voters and poll workers safe during the coronavirus pandemic including, having all poll workers wear masks and/or face shields, and disinfecting all surfaces continuously.

“The way that they made everybody distance, everybody has to have a mask on… it was very clean and organized,” said Jane Martin after casting her ballot.

“They have someone who is actually wiping down behind each individual,” said Hamilton.

Some polling locations in Mobile County were moved to allow for more voters inside at a time to vote while complying with social distancing guidelines.

Despite the changes, many voters were still able to get in and out quickly first thing in the morning.

“I decided to take the proper precautions to come out and cast my vote. It’s very important,” said Hamilton.

“Get that vote in. Every vote counts,” said Martin.

Polls are open until 7:00 p.m.

