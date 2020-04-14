Mobile County up to 12 confirmed COVID-19 deaths

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is reporting 12 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. Several other reported deaths are still awaiting confirmation.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 495 confirmed cases in Mobile County. That’s out of 2,626 total lab tests.

“Based on data it appears our social distancing is having an impact, but in the middle of a battle it is NOT time to let down our guard or we will be overcome,” said Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II.

