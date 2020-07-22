Mobile County teachers told to come to classroom for virtual instruction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Union directors at the Alabama Education Association have been flooded with calls from teachers concerned about coming back to the classroom in September.

While the Mobile County Public School System is making all instruction virtual in the fall — it still wants teachers conducting lessons from campus.

That’s not sitting well with several of them.

Michelle Holloway, who teaches special education, got over the virtual hurdle.

“My special education students were engaged, I was able to control their screens, I was able to show them what to click on by sharing my screen,” she said, passionately, as we spoke with her over Zoom.

However, the hurdle of heading back to campus poses a serious issue for her. She’s high risk.

“I’m a breast cancer survivor,” she said. “I’m still on medication, I still have to go to the infusion center every six months. The saying says, “Safer at Home,” — I don’t know even know if I can put it in any simpler terms than that.”

In a statement, MCPSS said the goal is still to flatten the COVID-19 curve, faculty will be socially distanced and classrooms will be sanitized daily.

That’s not enough to appease Holloway, as well as another teacher with high-risk concerns who wished to remain anonymous.

“To have us there for the whole day five days a week is not gonna help us it’s — working against the whole reason why we’re teaching from home,” she told us over the phone.

Additionally, teachers are worried about what to do with their own kids.

“They’re not in school so when they were teaching the children were in school so they don’t have child care, that’s not their norm,” said Abigail Davis, Uniserv Director at the Alabama Education Association. Davis adds that some principals are allowing teachers to bring their children to work, as long as they don’t disrupt instruction.

Below is a pamphlet the Alabama Education Association is referring teachers to regarding leave.

