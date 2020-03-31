Mobile County Sheriff’s corrections officer, inmate test positive for covid-19

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has one (1) Corrections Officer that has tested positive for COVID-19. All inmates who were associated with him are being closely watched and observed. One (1) inmate has tested positive at Mobile Metro Jail. This inmate WAS NOT in contact with the infected Corrections Officer.

There are (3) Levels associated with COVID-19 at Metro Jail; Level 1 – Observation. Level 2 – those who show symptoms. Level 3 – Those who test positive.

