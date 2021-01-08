Mobile County sees highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on record

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on texture, partial graphic. (Associated Press)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is reporting a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The report, released Friday morning, shows the highest number of coronavirus patients hospitalized on January 7th, with 243 people hospitalized in Mobile County.

WKRG News 5 spoke with the Mobile County Health Department. They say there are enough ventilators and ICU beds but the concern now is in the healthcare providers and how it affects nurses, doctors, and supporting staff. “The shortages of healthcare translate into individuals not being able to be seen for care, or if they are seen, the level of care provided just based on fatigue alone is decreased,” said Dr. Scott Chavers, the head of the Mobile County Health Department’s COVID response.

According to the Mobile County Health Department, the highest number of hospitalizations during July-August was July 20, 2020, with 235 hospitalizations.

