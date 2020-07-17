Mobile County reports another record-breaking day of COVID-19 cases

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has reported another record-breaking day of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The health department recorded 202 cases for Thursday, July 16. The last daily record was July 9 with 201 cases.

The Mobile County Health Department has reported there have been 5,767 COVID-19 cases in the county since they began tracking during the pandemic. 2,666 are presumed recovered.

The health department has not reported hospitalizations and deaths as they are working on a new system to better report this data.

See the full MCHD report here:

