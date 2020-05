Mobile County registers deadliest COVID-19 week

Mobile County experienced its deadliest coronavirus week since the pandemic began. The deadly week occured as Alabama Governor kay Ivey began to loosen restrictions under her “Safer at Home Plan.”

From Wednesday April 29 through Tuesday May 5, Mobile County registered 22 new deaths and 263 new cases. The number of new cases was down from 283 in the previous week.

Mobile County COVID-19 figures by week, since April 1st.

April 29-May 5

New cases: 263

New deaths: 22

April 22-28

New cases: 283

New deaths: 11

April 15-21

New cases: 193

New deaths: 18

April 8-14

New cases: 262

New deaths: 11

April 1-7

New cases: 124

New deaths: 3