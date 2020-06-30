Mobile County records highest number of COVID-19 cases Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, June 29.

According to the Mobile County Health Department’s daily report, there were 118 cases reported.

A total of 1.1k COVID-19 cases reported in the state of Alabama on June 29, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard.

See a copy of the full MCHD report here:

