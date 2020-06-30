Mobile County records highest number of COVID-19 cases Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, June 29.
According to the Mobile County Health Department’s daily report, there were 118 cases reported.
A total of 1.1k COVID-19 cases reported in the state of Alabama on June 29, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard.
See a copy of the full MCHD report here:
LATEST STORIES:
- National mask mandate could save US $1 trillion, Goldman Sachs says
- Dauphin Island cancels Fourth of July fireworks show
- Groovy Goat at OWA temporarily closing after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19
- Hayley’s Bar in downtown Mobile closing for a week due to COVID-19 exposure
- 5 Flags Speedway adjusts to new normal for racing along the Gulf Coast